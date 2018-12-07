Reports: Freeze to be named head coach at Liberty

LYNCHBERG, VA (WLBT) - Multiple reports say former Hugh Freeze will be named the new head football coach at Liberty University today. A press conference is scheduled for 2 pm EST.
The former Ole Miss head coach has been out of college football since July 2017 when he resigned after calls made from his university-issued cell phone to a female escort surfaced. Ole Miss was 39-25 with four bowl appearances in five seasons, but the program was mired in a lengthy NCAA investigation during his tenure.
Some of Freeze’s first public comments after his resignation came at Liberty University, alongside his wife Jill. Chancellor Jerry Falwell joined the Freeze’s onstage at the event.
Freeze is reported to have recently interviewed for the vacant offensive coordinator positions at Auburn, Tennessee, and Florida State.
