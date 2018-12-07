Ole Miss’ Little named second team All-America

ATLANTA, GA (WLBT) - Ole Miss left tackle Greg Little is an all-American.
Little was named to the second team offense of the Walter Camp All-America team, the organization announced Thursday. He joins recent Rebel Walter Camp All-Americans Senquez Golson (2014), Robert Nkemdiche (2015), Laremy Tunsil (2015), Laquon Treadwell (2015), and Evan Engram (2016).
Little was also announced as a finalist for the 2018 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, given annually to the top college football player with Texas ties. Little came to Ole Miss as a highly sought recruit from Allen, Texas.
Little, a junior and first team All-SEC selection, is expected to forgo his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft. He is projected to go in the first two rounds.
