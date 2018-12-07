Second mistrial declared in Joshua Archie capital murder trial

MADISON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A Madison County judge has declared a mistrial in the case against capital murder suspect Joshua Archie.
This is the second mistrial declared in Archie’s case. Jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict in Archie’s case and a mistrial was declared in 2017.
27-year-old Archie is charged in the shooting death of 68-year-old Robert Adams. Adams was shot to death during an armed robbery at the Party City on County Line Road in 2012.
Undra Ward, who worked at the Party City at the time of the robbery and murder, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and second degree murder.
Ward testified against Archie Thursday.
Archie’s uncle says Joshua took the stand in his own defense.
The jury began deliberation around 5:00 p.m. Thursday. According to Archie’s attorney Tom Fortner, the jury was split 6-6.
The case was heard in Madison County Circuit Court with Circuit Court Judge John Emfinger presiding.
