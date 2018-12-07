MBI investigating interstate shooting

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A car was shot into while driving on I-20 Friday morning.
According to MHP’s Kervin Stewart, just before 5:30 a.m., MHP was advised about a shooting that happened on I-20 on the Pearl River Bridge.
According to the people in the vehicle, they were driving eastbound in a GMC Yukon when for reasons unknown, a Black Nissan Altima came along side them and fired several shots at their vehicle striking the left rear passenger.
The Nissan Altima kept driving northbound on I-55 and the Yukon came to a stop on the eastbound shoulder.
The left rear passenger was transported to UMMC for his gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown right now.
MBI has taken the lead on this investigation and more information will be released as soon as we can update it.