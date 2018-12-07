Madison Co. inmate steals prison van; pursuit in progress

Moudy is considered armed and dangerous.

46-yr-old Todd C. Moudy was last seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit on Sharon Road in Madison Co. Source: Madison Co. Detention Center
By ShaCamree Gowdy | December 7, 2018 at 12:17 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 1:43 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Madison County inmate stole a prison van Friday morning.

According to Heath Hall with the sheriff’s department, Todd C. Moudy was last seen on Sharon Road in Madison County.

Moudy was wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and flip flops. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Rankin and Madison County authorities are on scene, along with Metro One.

Photo captured by Skycopter on Old Trace Road at Highway 43. Source: Skycopter
Authorities are unclear about what time the van was taken or if there were any other inmates inside.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department are the lead investigators in the case. Metro One is also on scene.

