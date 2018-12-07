Madison Co. inmate steals prison van; pursuit in progress

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Madison County inmate stole a prison van Friday morning.
According to Heath Hall with the sheriff’s department, Todd C. Moudy was last seen on Sharon Road in Madison County.
Moudy was wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and flip flops. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Rankin and Madison County authorities are on scene, along with Metro One.
Authorities are unclear about what time the van was taken or if there were any other inmates inside.
Madison County Sheriff’s Department are the lead investigators in the case. Metro One is also on scene.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.