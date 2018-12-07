Toy Testers: 2018′s hottest toys for your kids

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Whether your child is a tween or a toddler, they have their own ideas about what’s hot for Christmas.
For instance, we found the toys that experts deemed the must have toys for preschoolers this year.
However, Let’s Dance Elmo was a bust with these kids. No matter how much he sang and danced, poor Elmo was ultimately admired then pushed aside.
The PJ Masks playset was a huge huge hit with both the boys and the girls. Our preschoolers couldn’t stay away and at $39.98, it didn’t break the bank.
We also attempted to entice our testers to learn while they played, but just like Elmo, the Vtech Touch and Teach was tapped on and then discarded.
It was only $17.88 and there were plenty in stock in all the stores we visited.
Our older kids -- ages 9-12 -- were split along the gender lines.
We visited Highland Elementary and our six toy testers quickly found their toy of choice and never deviated.
LOL Dolls were a hit. They’re on every hot toy list for 2018.
The surprise is in the unwrapping of the LOL capsule. Inside, you’ll find a doll and clues and other goodies. Each doll rings up at about $13.88.
For the third year in a row, Hatchimels were tops on the hot toy list with a price tag of $48.88.
For the boys, this tubular track was a bust, no one even approached the box, but these Beyblades were a sure-fire hit.
Beyblades are old! They’ve been around for years, but seem to be making a comeback.
We found them at Walmart and Target, complete with a Beyblade Stadium -- each costing less than $10.
Here are some links where you can find all the hottest toys to leave under the Christmas Tree this year.
If you’re still stumped, our testers offered a few other suggestions. They suggested Barbie dream houses and the video game Fortnite.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.