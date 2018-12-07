First Alert Forecast: rain, wind move in for weekend

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the low exits the area, expect clouds to hold firm through Sunday; a blustery day with highs holding in the 40s. A chance for few lingering showers exists; farther north, a rogue snowflake can’t be ruled out but to no avail. Skies will gradually clear through Monday with sunshine returning in full by Tuesday. Temperatures will trend from the upper 40s to near 50° Monday to the middle 50s Tuesday. We’ll sneak into the 60s by Wednesday with clouds beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker late Thursday.