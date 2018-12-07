First Alert Forecast: rain, wind move in for weekend

FRIDAY: Clouds will hold firm throughout the day – eventually, shower chances will begin to increase. Highs will still be able to manage the 50s to near 60. Rain chances will continue to increase through late Friday night as our strengthening storm system. Lows will only drop into the middle 40s.
SATURDAY: Our storm system will crank up over the region throughout the day. Expect wind to accompany the rain moving across central Mississippi. Temperatures will likely stay in the 40s and lower 50s with an aggressive east wind – sustained at 15-25 mph, gusts as high as 45 mph are possible. Rainfall amounts will total 2-4″ before the heaviest of the rain begins to exit. Overnight, expect rain coverage to taper late as lows drop to near 40°.
EXTENDED FORECAST: As the low exits the area, expect clouds to hold firm through Sunday; a blustery day with highs holding in the 40s. A chance for few lingering showers exists; farther north, a rogue snowflake can’t be ruled out but to no avail. Skies will gradually clear through Monday with sunshine returning in full by Tuesday. Temperatures will trend from the upper 40s to near 50° Monday to the middle 50s Tuesday. We’ll sneak into the 60s by Wednesday with clouds beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker late Thursday.
