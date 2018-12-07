Family searching for missing loved one

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Jackson family is reaching out to the community for help finding their loved one.
A Silver Alert was issued for 74-year-old Elmer Turner on Tuesday and with temperatures falling into the 30s overnight, time is of the essence.
Kim Turner says she last saw her father, known to many as “Pete”, early Tuesday morning after he went to get the garbage can.
“He called my name," she said. "He usually doesn’t call my name.”
She told him she didn't like him going outside by himself, which made him upset.
“My dad is a very independent man. He always worked,” she continued. “But when he retired, it was hard for him and then he got sick. So having to constantly rely on others has been difficult for him.”
Turner has good reason to be concerned -- her father suffers severe dementia.
“He’ll open the door for you," said Turner. "Whether he knows you or not.”
He was also diagnosed with cancer. “And... like it hit me...hard,” she said with a heavy sigh.
So when she realized he was missing, she immediately grew concerned.
Turner said the furthest her father ever goes is the front yard or the back yard, but neighbors say they saw him walking south on Verdemont Street.
“For him to do that and leave. That’s unreal,” she said.
Along with Kim Turner, his granddaughter and great niece are going door to door with fliers.
“He’s friendly. He likes to talk," Turner’s granddaughter Shania Johnson said.
“Any little tip that you have. If you see him at your local store, Wendy’s, because he loves to eat. So if you see him anywhere, just hold him there and call this number,” she said holding a copy of the flier in her hand.
The Jackson Police Department has assigned a detective to lead the investigation.
Turner was last scene wearing black Levi’s, a red plaid shirt and a moss green jacket.
