Destiny Child's Michelle Williams reveals engagement is off

FILE - This Feb. 17, 2012 file photo shows singer-actress Michelle Williams at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. The Destiny’s Child singer announced on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, that her engagement to 40-year-old pastor Chad Johnson is over. The 38-year-old wrote on Instagram that “things didn’t work out.” Williams says she doesn’t want to “destroy another relationship.” The announcement came the same day that Williams released her new single, “Fearless.” (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) (Matt Sayles)