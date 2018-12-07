Dow's recovery helps shore up markets around the world

TRADE WATCH: Despite skepticism over the trade truce Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping reached last weekend in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Beijing has signaled it intends to go ahead with talks meant to resolve the dispute. The arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of telecoms network supplier Huawei Technologies, has driven home why it will be so hard for the Trump administration to repair its deepening conflict with China. The U.S. Commerce Department reported Thursday that the gap between what the U.S. sells and what it buys from foreign countries hit $55.5 billion in October while the touchy deficit with China rose 7.1 percent from a year earlier to a record $43.1 billion.