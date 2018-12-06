Wrecker hit by car while responding to 18-wheeler accident on I-20

HINDS COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - While responding to an 18-wheeler accident on I-20 near Edwards, a wrecker was hit by a car as it made a U-turn at an emergency crossover.
According to Cpl. Kervin Stewart with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the wrecker was making its way to an earlier crash that happened around 5 p.m. involving an 18-wheeler and a Toyota car.
As the 18-wheeler was changing lanes, it hit the Toyota, sending the driver into the median barrier cable. The driver of the Toyota only suffered minor injuries while the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
The wrecker responding to the original wreck was then hit by a Chevrolet car as it tried to make a U-turn at an emergency crossover. Once the Chevrolet hit the wrecker, it hit an Ford F-350.
No injuries were reported during the second wreck, but it did cause backups as the vehicles were removed from the road.
