Virginia College students outraged at closure

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson’s Virginia College campus is closing its doors Friday, after originally saying they would remain open until next August.
Now campuses all over the nation are closing, and students here in the Capital City are trying to figure out what’s next.
Deonna Dillanes, a 4.0 student at Virginia College, said that even faculty didn’t know of the closure until class that day.
“No one really just has an answer for us," said Dillanes. “It’s, ‘Well, you can try this place or this place.’ Our accreditation is good till the end of the month, but what does that do for me? Because this is a private college, so it’s not like I can go to Hinds, or Holmes, or Jackson State.”
According to Dillanes, the school also made them sign a contract in September saying they would stay enrolled at the school in order to graduate.
According to InsideHigherEd.com, the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools suspended the college’s accreditation Tuesday.
The Birmingham-based Education Corporation of America has around 20,000 students enrolled in disciplines like cosmetology, culinary arts, medical and dental assistant programs in 75 campuses across the U.S. The ECA also owns Brightwood College, which is also closing its doors.
“You effected our families... time away from them. Blood, sweat, and tears from our spouses, our significant other, parents who are trying to pay extra for somebody to take care of their child. You didn’t take any of that into consideration,” said Dillanes.
Dakota Millsap and Deonna Dillanes are scheduled to take their finals tomorrow, but that test is overshadowed by disappointment.
“I always wanted to be in the medical field and the opportunity came, and now it’s being ripped from me," said Millsap. "It’s disappointing that I’m not going to be able to have that graduation like my husband wanted from me, and I can’t just possibly start all over. So, I’m very disappointed at what’s going on.”
Students say they will now search for schools that accept Virginia College credits. If they can’t find one, they may have to start all over.
3 on Your Side reached out to Stu Reed and Virginia College’s offices, but wasn’t given a comment on the closure.
