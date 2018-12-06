One dead, two injured in crash on Northshore Parkway near Church Street

RESERVOIR, MS (WLBT) - One person is dead and two people are injured after a crash on Northpointe Parkway near Church Street.
Just after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Rankin County Deputies along with the Reservoir Police Department, Reservoir Fire Department, Rankin EOC and Pafford Ambulance responded to the scene and found that a Toyota Truck and a Mazda Car had collided, causing heavy damage to both vehicles.
One adult driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the other driver and a child were injured and both were transported to UMMC.
The identity of the deceased will be released by Coroner David Ruth once the family has been notified.
The accident is currently under investigation by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
If your commute involves this roadway, please plan an alternate route.
We will update you when the roadway has been cleared.
