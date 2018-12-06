Terry police looking for man who held homeowner at gunpoint

TERRY, MS (WLBT) - The Terry Police Department is trying to identify a man who robbed a homeowner at gunpoint on November 18.
According to police, a homeowner was met at the end of their driveway by a man pointing a 9mm hand gun at the homeowner and demanding money.
The homeowner tried to run from the suspect but fell to the ground. The suspect fired a round into the ground and the homeowner threw their wallet into the street and ran back into the house.
The suspect is being described as a young black male driving a gray or silver Toyota.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00.
If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.
You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.
