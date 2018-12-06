Terry police looking for man who held homeowner at gunpoint

Terry police looking for man who held homeowner at gunpoint
Man wanted for armed robbery; Source: Crimestoppers
By Morgan Howard | December 6, 2018 at 11:58 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 11:58 AM

TERRY, MS (WLBT) - The Terry Police Department is trying to identify a man who robbed a homeowner at gunpoint on November 18.

According to police, a homeowner was met at the end of their driveway by a man pointing a 9mm hand gun at the homeowner and demanding money.

The homeowner tried to run from the suspect but fell to the ground. The suspect fired a round into the ground and the homeowner threw their wallet into the street and ran back into the house.

The suspect is being described as a young black male driving a gray or silver Toyota.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

