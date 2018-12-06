Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old Tate County man

TATE COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Roger Bruce Peterson of Coldwater, Tate County, Mississippi.
He is described as a white male, 5’11” tall, weighing 140 pounds with balding/gray hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time he was last seen.
He has not been seen since Friday, November 30, at about 8 p.m. in the vicinity of Wakefield Road in Tate County.
Mr. Peterson is believed to have left in a silver/ aluminum-colored 4-door 2001 Dodge Neon bearing the tag number TAZ 292. He may be trying to reach Cassellberry, Florida.
Family members say Mr. Peterson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Roger Bruce Peterson contact the Tate County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 562-4434.
