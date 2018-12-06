Pearl police looking for sunglasses thieves

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - On December 1, a group walked into two Sunglass Hut stores and stole sunglasses.
According to Pearl police, video shows three people walking into the Sunglass Hut store and as the female distracts the employee, a white male and a Hispanic male stole a pair of Costa sunglasses. They then left the store and went into the other Sunglass Hut store and stole another pair of Costa sunglasses just before leaving the area.
If you have any information on these suspects please call the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.