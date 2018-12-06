Next phase of State St. reconstruction to begin Monday

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Starting Monday, December 10th, the City of Jackson will start work on the next phase of the State Street Reconstruction Project.
This phase will completely reconstruct State Street from Hartfield Street to Choctaw Road.
When finished, State Street will have all new pavement, water lines, sewer lines, curb/gutter, drainage lines, transit shelters, sidewalks and traffic signals.
This segment of work is expected to last into Summer 2019.
Impact to State Street Traffic
As the city begins this work, lane reductions and detours will be set up between Hartfield Street and Choctaw Road.
- State Street Northbound from Hartfield Street to Choctaw Road will be reduced to one lane.
- All southbound traffic will be detoured starting at Meadowbrook Road to West Street to Mitchell Avenue. Local access into the neighborhood can use Northview Drive to access residences.
- State Street Southbound from Meadowbrook Road to Piggly Wiggly grocery store and the CVS, will be left open to maintain business access.
JATRAN-Route 1 Detour
There will be two temporary bus stops at Meadowbrook Road/Northview Drive and State Street/Hartfield Street.
