Minshew named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year
By Mike Sands | December 6, 2018 at 3:10 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 3:10 PM

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (WLBT) - The Pac-12 named Brandon native Gardner Minshew it’s Offensive Player of the Year Tuesday.

Minshew, a senior quarterback for Washington State, leads the country in passing yards per game, 300-yard games, and 400-yard games, and is second nationally in passing yards and fifth in touchdown passes.

Minshew was also named first team All-Pac-12. He’s guided the 13th ranked Cougars to a 10-2 record and a berth in the Alamo Bowl later this month.

