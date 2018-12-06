JPD searching for four armed men who robbed Discount Tobacco & Beer on Robinson Road

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after four armed men robbed the Discount Tobacco & Beer on Robinson Road Wednesday night.
According to a tweet from JPD, the four suspects had their heads and faces covered when they took an undetermined amount of cash from the store.
It is unknown if the suspects were in a vehicle.
No injuries have been reported.
