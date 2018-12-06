Inmate found dead in Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Rankin County coroner confirms an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility has died.
Coroner David Ruth said he was called after the body of 20-year-old Darrell Jamal Harper, of Benton County, was discovered in his cell.
Harper's body has been transported to the medical examiner's office where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.
We’re waiting to hear back from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for comment.
