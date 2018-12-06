First Alert Forecast: clouds increase Thursday; rain likely by weekend

THURSDAY: After a cold start, highs will rebound to the 50s to near 60° amid mostly to partly sunny skies. We’ll remain quiet; though the increasing clouds are a sign of changes to come. Overnight, expect clouds to continue to thicken as lows drop only to the lower 40s.
FRIDAY: Clouds will hold firm throughout the day – eventually, shower chances will begin to increase. Highs will still be able to manage the 50s to near 60. Rain chances will continue to increase through late Friday night as our strengthening storm system. Lows will only drop into the middle 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain becomes more prevalent moving into Saturday as a potent storm system develops along the Gulf Coast, slinging moisture into the region. Rainfall amounts could total 2 –4″ before the system exits through Sunday. Amid the rain, winds will likely pick up as well – running 15-25 mph with higher gusts. Behind the system, expect another blast of wintry air, highs will top out in the middle to upper 40s. 50s expected by Tuesday; 60s return by Wednesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.