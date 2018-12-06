Driver safe after crashing near MDOT holiday sign on I-10

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A man is safe after his car caught fire following a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10.
Mississippi Highway Patrol says the 61-year-old man accidentally ran off the side of the road, tried to over-correct and lost control of the car, causing him to crash into a guard rail. It happened in Jackson County near exit 57.
Ironically, a MDOT sign was on the other side of that guard rail, cheekily warning drivers to be safe on the roads this holiday season.
“Eggnog is for parties, not drivers,” says the sign. The holiday warning is a follow-up to a sign MDOT posted Wednesday referencing the holiday cult classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
Authorities say there was absolutely no alcohol involved in the crash. According to MHP, the man was diabetic and had low blood sugar at the time of the accident. State troopers also said he did not suffer any injuries and no other vehicles were involved.
Traffic was slowed on the interstate while firefighters worked to put out the flames. The scene is now clear and traffic is moving freely once again.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.