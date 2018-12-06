Capital murder retrial of Joshua Archie continues in Madison County

Capital murder retrial of Joshua Archie continues in Madison County
A mistrial was declared in the capital murder trial of Joshua Archie last year. His retrial is now underway. (Source: WLBT)
By Maggie Wade | December 5, 2018 at 11:05 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 11:05 PM

MADISON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Prosecutors in Madison County continue to present their case against 27-year-old Joshua Archie.

Archie is charged in the shooting death of a store manager at Party City in Ridgeland in 2012.

27 year old Joshua Archie is charged in the shooting death of a store manager at Party City in Ridgeland in 2012. (Source: Madison County Detention Center)
27 year old Joshua Archie is charged in the shooting death of a store manager at Party City in Ridgeland in 2012. (Source: Madison County Detention Center)

68-year-old Robert Adams was shot to death during an armed robbery at the store. Seven witnesses took the stand Wednesday, seven testified Tuesday.

[ Capital murder retrial for Joshua Archie underway in Madison County ]

Undra Ward, who worked at the Party City at the time of the robbery and murder pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and second degree murder.

[ Undra Ward sentenced to 45 years for Party City murder ]

Ward is expected to testify Thursday against Archie.

Undra Ward is expected to testify against Archie Thursday. (Source: WLBT)
Undra Ward is expected to testify against Archie Thursday. (Source: WLBT)

Jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict in Archie’s case and a mistrial was declared last year.

The Madison County District Attorney’s office could wrap up prosecution Thursday.

Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.