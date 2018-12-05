Woman uses stolen credit cards at Vicksburg Gamestop

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - Vicksburg police are looking for a woman who used a stolen credit card to rack up over a $1,000 in charges at a local Gamestop.
Around 2:30 p.m. on November 28, police took a report of credit card fraud at the Gamestop on Iowa Ave in Vicksburg.
The two suspects entered the store and the woman purchased $1,153.90 worth of goods.
The credit cards have been reported stolen out of Clinton.
If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or contact Vicksburg police at 601-636-2511.
