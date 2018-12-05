Wednesday marks the 65th anniversary of one of the most deadly tornadoes in state history

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - 65 years ago on December 5, 1953, one of the most deadly tornadoes in state history hit Vicksburg.
The Mississippi Department of Archives and History shared a photo of a destroyed Saenger Theater on Twitter. The theater was full of children watching a movie, five of whom died.
In all, there were 38 deaths, 17 industrial plants destroyed, 12 damaged, 76 businesses destroyed and 275 homes leveled.
At least 1,200 people were left homeless.
To make things worse, rescue teams had to deal with near freezing temperatures.
All gas and electric power were wiped out by the tornado. The official rating for the tornado was an F5.
