Two more arrested in Clinton metal theft ring

Approximately ten additional suspects have been named and additional arrests are anticipated as the investigation moves forward.

Clinton Police arrested two additional suspects in the metal theft case at the former Delphi building. CPD
By Waverly McCarthy | December 5, 2018 at 5:50 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 5:50 PM

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - Two more people have been arrested in connection to a metal theft case at the former Delphi building.

On December 4, detectives were alerted to the suspects by a neighboring property owner who was alerted to suspicious people on the property.

Two suspects were arrested and additional evidence of the commercial burglary was recovered in their possession.

30-year-old Benjamin Ingram, of Greenville and 45-year-old Hopeanne Longwith, of Jackson, have both been charged with commercial burglary.

Benjamin Ingram, 30 years of age, of Greenville, Mississippi. Charged with commercial burglary. Source: CPD
Hopeanne Longwith, 45 years of age, of Jackson, Mississippi. Charged with commercial burglary. Source: CPD
Clinton police are putting metal thieves and unscrupulous scrap metal buyers on notice, stating “these scrap purchasers know who they are and we are watching.”

The amount of metals and damages to the building have been estimated to be at least $150,000.

Clinton police noted that each of the suspects have a common trait; substance abuse.

