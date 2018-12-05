‘TWITTER’S FULL’: MDOT sends hilarious message to distracted drivers

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Drivers across the metro have been getting a few laughs during their commutes thanks to a holiday message from MDOT.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation has a message for distracted drivers and it’s one that’s getting a lot of attention on social media.
“COUSIN EDDIE SAYS TWITTER’S FULL. PUT DOWN THE PHONE."
The clever message, comes from everyone’s favorite holiday classic -- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
Despite the humor in the sign, driver’s should take MDOT’s message seriously. According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, distracted driving claimed 3,450 lives in 2016 alone.
“Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed,” the NHTSA reports.
Mississippi’s distracted driving law prohibits all motorists from driving while using a handheld mobile telephone or portable electronic device to write, send, or read a text message, or access, read, or post to a social network site. The penalty could carry a $100 fine.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.