Sewer line ruptures near Callaway High School

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A sewer line ruptured near Callaway High School and JPS maintenance crews were dispatched to the school to repair the line along with a professional contractor to make repairs.
According to Sherwin Johnson, Executive Director of Public and Media Relations for Jackson Public Schools, restrooms that are impacted have been temporarily closed until repairs are completed. Students and staff are being directed to operable restrooms.
Johnson says the Food Service Department follows its standard operating procedures at all schools affected by boil water notices and low water pressure which includes the boiling of water, use of sanitizer, serving of sacked lunches with fresh fruits and vegetables, and clean drinking water to students and staff.
This information was shared with parents who called the District office Tuesday and indicated their intent to call the media.
