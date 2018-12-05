Satanic Temple sets up statue inside the Illinois State Capitol

View this post on Instagram

Fill your eyes and ears with Satanic holiday cheer! The Snaketivity is here! 🐍🎄❄️ Lifecast in the darkest resin, expertly executed by glorious Satanists: @posacosa & @holidaygerry and installed by dedicated members in the Illinois State Capitol building in Springfield, IL. See how religious freedom glistens in person till Saturday, December 29th! #illinoisstatecapitol is open: M-F 7am - 6pm Weekends: 9-4pm with public tour . . Thanks to everyone for their contributions, however #snaketivity is still not fully funded. Continued contributions are welcome to our gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/snaketivity *UPDATE* Snaketivity is fully funded! Thank you to all who contributed ♥️ . 🐐 #tstchicago would love to see your pictures with the sculpture! Tag us or use #snaketivity to join in the holiday cheer! 🐗 . . #darkart #posacosa #holidaygerry #thesatanictemplechicago #thesatanictemple #resin #lifecasting #darkartists #knowledgeisthegreatestgift #satan #chicagoactivist #holidaydisplay #springfield #snakes #apples #chicago #christmas #satanist #chicanoart #sculpture #satanicart #religousfreedom #plurality