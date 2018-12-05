Sarah Palin's son checks into Alaska halfway house

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2018, file photo, Track Palin, left, talks with his lawyer Patrick Bergt before a hearing in Anchorage, Alaska. The oldest son of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin checked in to an Anchorage halfway house Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, to begin a year in custody in an assault on his father. Track Palin was initially scheduled to enter the halfway house Oct. 31 after new assault allegations disqualified him from a veterans therapeutic court program. But he won a delay after his lawyer said a bed at a treatment hospital for veterans became available. (AP Photo/Rachel D'Oro, File) (Rachel D'Oro)