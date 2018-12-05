Salvation Army hopes you bring your cash to help them reach their holiday goal

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Red Kettle donations aren’t what they used to be and Salvation Army officials say it’s because people don’t carry cash as much as they used to.
The Jackson-area Salvation Army has 58 kettles set up in the five county region.
The donation dilemma is more of a national issue than a problem for the local Salvation Army Chapter.
Major Robert Lyle says cash donations are stagnant year over year, but they’re not declining.
Last year, the chapter fell short of its $490,000 goal. This year’s goal is $500,000.
You can also donate online at here.
