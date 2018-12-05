Salvation Army hopes you bring your cash to help them reach their holiday goal

By Waverly McCarthy | December 4, 2018 at 6:08 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 6:26 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Red Kettle donations aren’t what they used to be and Salvation Army officials say it’s because people don’t carry cash as much as they used to.

The Jackson-area Salvation Army has 58 kettles set up in the five county region.

The donation dilemma is more of a national issue than a problem for the local Salvation Army Chapter.

Major Robert Lyle says cash donations are stagnant year over year, but they’re not declining.

Last year, the chapter fell short of its $490,000 goal. This year’s goal is $500,000.

You can also donate online at here.

