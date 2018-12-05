Man found shot to death inside car at playground

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A man was found shot to death inside a car in Jefferson County Sunday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff Peter Walker, deputies responded to the Canonsburg community around 7:00 a.m.
They found a car riddled with gunshots with a man shot to death inside.
He was identified as Roderick McKnight.
During the investigation, the sheriff’s department learned that another man went to a hospital in Vicksburg for treatment for a gunshot wound.
A man named Larry Griffin Jr. was charged with murder.
Sheriff Walker says that during the investigation, they learned the two men had been in a prior disagreement.
A gun was found inside the car with McKnight.
