Man found shot to death inside car at playground
By Morgan Howard | December 5, 2018 at 10:36 AM CST - Updated December 5 at 10:41 AM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A man was found shot to death inside a car in Jefferson County Sunday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff Peter Walker, deputies responded to the Canonsburg community around 7:00 a.m.

They found a car riddled with gunshots with a man shot to death inside.

He was identified as Roderick McKnight.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s department learned that another man went to a hospital in Vicksburg for treatment for a gunshot wound.

A man named Larry Griffin Jr. was charged with murder.

Sheriff Walker says that during the investigation, they learned the two men had been in a prior disagreement.

A gun was found inside the car with McKnight.

