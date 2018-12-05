Lawmakers re-elect guardian of New Hampshire primary

Members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives vote for secretary of state at the Statehouse, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Concord, N.H. In New Hampshire's secretary of state race that could affect the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary standing, lawmakers decide whether to go with longtime veteran, William Gardner, or Colin Van Ostern, a challenger younger than the 42 years Gardner has served. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) (AP)