Huge pothole scaring drivers and employees

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - This isn’t your average Jackson pothole that you can just swerve out of the way of. This one has several cones around it, causing the road it’s on to only go one way. It has a deep hole in three spots, and then a cavern like area close to the road that’s crumbling by the day.
The city reported in October that repairs would be done that month, but the pothole is still there and it’s only getting bigger.
City Councilman Ashby Foote says that the pothole is the cause of a broken sewer line that eroded away underneath the road, creating a sinkhole.
“The first time I saw it, I was horrified," Foote said. “It was probably a couple of months ago or so. It’s been here for a while. It’s one of those things the city puts on its list and set it in the queue and I’m glad to report that they’re getting bids in this week. And those bids should be read and then certified next week by Dr. Williams in the Public Works Department.”
According to Councilman Foote, the cost of the pothole repair is estimated to be under $1 million dollars, and will be paid for by the city’s one percent tax.
In the meantime, people like Tori Layton, who works nearby, are worried that the worst will happen in the near future.
“It’s scary. Somebody is going to be texting and driving, and the barricades are not going to save them from falling in that hole or driving in that hole,” said Layton.
There’s light at the end of the tunnel, but people such as Jerry Mcguire, who works by the pothole, are still skeptical of the future repairs.
“Now, I understand that with any kind of construction, there’s always going to be stuff that gets in the way and to have things pop up that are not expected," said Mcguire. “They may dig down and find that there’s worse problems then what we can see. It’ll probably get pushed back, but there’s also red tape. Anytime you’re dealing with government, no telling. I wouldn’t put money that it will be done when they say it’s going to be done.”
According to Councilman Foote, repairs to this pothole won’t be completed until after the holidays. Until then, people on this portion of Ridgewood Road will just need to drive safer around the cones.
