Huge pothole scaring drivers and employees

“Now, I understand that with any kind of construction, there’s always going to be stuff that gets in the way and to have things pop up that are not expected," said Mcguire. “They may dig down and find that there’s worse problems then what we can see. It’ll probably get pushed back, but there’s also red tape. Anytime you’re dealing with government, no telling. I wouldn’t put money that it will be done when they say it’s going to be done.”