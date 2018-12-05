First Alert Forecast: quiet, chilly Wednesday; rain likely by weekend

WEDNESDAY: A nearly carbon-copy of your Tuesday. Expect mostly sunny skies through the mid-portion of the week with highs rebounding to the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon, after starting deep in the freezer. Expect another cold night as we drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s again.
THURSDAY: After a cold start, highs will rebound to the 50s to near 60° amid mostly to partly sunny skies. We’ll remain quiet; though the increasing clouds are a sign of changes to come. Overnight, expect clouds to continue to thicken as lows drop only to the lower 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Friday will be the true transition period with clouds increasing, eventually leading to shower chances late in the day. Rain becomes more prevalent moving into Saturday as a potent storm system develops along the Gulf Coast, slinging moisture into the region. Rainfall amounts could total 1 – 3″ before the system exits through Sunday. Amid the rain, winds will likely pick up as well – running 15-25 mph with higher gusts. Behind the system, expect another blast of wintry air, highs will top out in the middle to upper 40s. 50s expected by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.