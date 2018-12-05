First Alert Forecast: quiet, chilly Wednesday; rain likely by weekend

EXTENDED FORECAST: Friday will be the true transition period with clouds increasing, eventually leading to shower chances late in the day. Rain becomes more prevalent moving into Saturday as a potent storm system develops along the Gulf Coast, slinging moisture into the region. Rainfall amounts could total 1 – 3″ before the system exits through Sunday. Amid the rain, winds will likely pick up as well – running 15-25 mph with higher gusts. Behind the system, expect another blast of wintry air, highs will top out in the middle to upper 40s. 50s expected by Tuesday and Wednesday.