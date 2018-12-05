Daughter in Rankin County murder-for-hire plot released on bond

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - One suspect in a murder-for-hire plot was released on $10,000 bond Tuesday afternoon.
Both 25-year-old Lauren Peavy and her 58-year-old mother, Tanja Peavy, went before a Rankin County judge Tuesday.
Lauren Peavy has been released on a $10,000 bond while her mother remains in a Rankin County jail. Tanja Peavy’s bond was reduced from $50,000 to $25,000.
The mother/daughter duo were arrested in October for attempting to hire a hit man to kill Lauren’s husband, Marty McCalister.
