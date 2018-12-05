Jackson man arrested for making online threats to several schools

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - One person has been arrested after online threats were made towards three schools.
According to Mark Jones with the Clinton Police Department, early Wednesday morning local law enforcement intercepted a telecommunication threat via social media.
The Clinton Public School District posted on Facebook Wednesday morning talking about a threat going around on Snapchat directed toward Clinton High School and other Hinds County schools.
18 or 19-year-old Daniel Hall from Jackson was arrested. He confessed to sending telecommunication threats to three different schools; one Hinds County school, one Clinton school and an unnamed third school.
Hall is facing misdemeanor charges. He was charged with one charge of telecommunication threat from the Clinton Police Department and one charge of telecommunication by Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.
The FBI JTTF Task Force helped and Hinds County Sheriff’s Office helped with this investigation.
