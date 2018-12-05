China strengthens foothold in EU with Portugal agreements

China's President Xi Jinping and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, right, applaud after the signing of agreements between the two governments Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at the Queluz National Palace in Queluz, outside Lisbon. Portugal is embracing China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative, which offers loans for the building of large-scale infrastructure projects. Despite wariness in other European Union capitals about Beijing's strategy, the two countries signed Wednesday a memorandum of understanding on cooperation within China’s modern Silk Road initiative, with special emphasis on transport connections and energy. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) (Armando Franca)