Annual Christmas Parade delights crowd in Yazoo City

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi Weekend On The Road continues a tour of Yazoo County. The streets of downtown Yazoo City were filled with the sounds of Christmas Tuesday night.
The annual Christmas Parade got underway a little after six. The theme this year, The Twelve Days of Christmas.
Sixty-four different groups including businesses, churches, and high school bands lined the route.
We didn’t spot a partridge in a pear tree or turtle doves, but there were ladies dancing.
Mayor Diane Delaware says though there was a large turnout Tuesday night, last year there were over 70 participants. She says this is a chance for the entire community to come together to celebrate Christmas, family, and growth in Yazoo City.
