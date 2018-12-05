Annual Christmas Parade delights crowd in Yazoo City

The theme of the parade was The Twelve Days of Christmas

By Maggie Wade | December 4, 2018 at 11:48 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 11:48 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi Weekend On The Road continues a tour of Yazoo County. The streets of downtown Yazoo City were filled with the sounds of Christmas Tuesday night.

The annual Christmas Parade got underway a little after six. The theme this year, The Twelve Days of Christmas.

64 different groups line up for the annual Christmas Parade in Yazoo City. (SOURCE: WLBT)
Sixty-four different groups including businesses, churches, and high school bands lined the route.

We didn’t spot a partridge in a pear tree or turtle doves, but there were ladies dancing.

Businesses, their mascots, churches, and high school bands participated in the annual parade. (SOURCE: WLBT)
Mayor Diane Delaware says though there was a large turnout Tuesday night, last year there were over 70 participants. She says this is a chance for the entire community to come together to celebrate Christmas, family, and growth in Yazoo City.

