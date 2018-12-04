Watkins, Turner earn first team All-CUSA

DALLAS, TX (WLBT) - Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins and defensive lineman Jacques Turner were voted first team All-Conference USA in a vote by the league’s coaches.
Watkins' 72 catches were second most in the conference this season, and his nine touchdown receptions were tied for second most. Turner finished the season with 10 tackles for loss, including five sacks.
Southern Miss placed two players on the All-Conference USA second team: defensive back Ky’el Hemby and punter Parker Shaunfield.
Offensive lineman Arvin Fletcher, tight end Jay’shawn Washington, wide receiver Tim Jones, defensive lineman LaDarius Harris, linebackers Racheem Boothe and Sherrod Ruff, and defensive backs Picasso Nelson, Jr. and Ty Williams, Jr. all earned all-conference honorable mention honors, while offensive lineman Trace Clopton, defensive lineman Tahj Sykes, and defensive back Shannon Showers were named to the all-freshman team.
