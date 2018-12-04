Walter Roilton, 56

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Walter Roilton, a 56-year-old black man, died Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, after a shooting that morning, according to the Jackson Police Department.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers responded to Chestnut Street near Walnut Street sometime before 11 a.m.
They found several spent shell casings in the roadway and a silver vehicle parked in front of a nearby home riddled with bullet holes.
Investigators found Roilton and a 32-year-old black male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
A coroner pronounced Roilton dead at the scene.
Paramedics transported the second individual to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.
Police believe the shooters were inside two different vehicles: a white car believed to be a Dodge Charger and a maroon car believed to be a Nissan Altima.
Police have not released any motives in the case nor made any arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.