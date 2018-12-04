Thieves arrested for stealing metal from vacant Delphi Packard building

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - Those involved in a theft ring which targeted a vacant Clinton industrial building are now behind bars and have been accused of stealing more than $150,000.00 in metal.
Five people were arrested for the break-ins and metal thefts at the old Delphi Packard building in the Clinton Industrial Park. According to Clinton Police, the burglaries began as early as August.
Arrests occurred on November 13th and 14th when police found people inside ripping out wiring and taking anything metal.
Fifty-six-year old Steven Hampton of Jackson, 35-year-old James Polk of Jackson , 35-year-old Krystal Rasnick and 40-year-old Joshua Shelton, both of Flora, are all charged with commercial burglary.
Forty-two-year-old Anita Cox of Jackson is charged with trespassing.
“It’s becoming more of an issue it seems. Scrap yards just aren’t strict enough it would appear,” said Sgt. Detective Nick Sprowles with the Clinton Police Department. “We’ve had issues in the past. This previous March we had an auto theft investigation where a stolen vehicle was taken off the interstate and were being taken straight to the scrap yards.”
Sprowles said most of those taken into custody were committing the thefts to support their drug habits.
Investigators found stolen metal inside a car at the scene.
More arrests are expected.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.