Suspect arrested in Fontaine Avenue shooting

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting that happened on Fontaine Avenue Sunday, December 2.
Investigators have charged 29-year-old suspect, Dominique Griffin with murder for the death of victim, Rastafian Beasley.
Griffin was also injured on the night of the shooting. Griffin was treated for his injuries and later taken into custody following his release.
Griffin is currently awaiting his initial court appearance. A motive still remains unknown.
This investigation is ongoing.
