Reputation for bias dogs Arizona agency even after Arpaio

FILE - In this July 5, 2018, file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone talks at anews conference in Phoenix. Penzone, who two years ago defeated longtime Sheriff Joe Arpaio, is making progress in carrying out a court-ordered overhaul of his agency after it was found to have racially profiled Latinos during his predecessor's traffic patrols that targeted immigrants. Still, the agency is not close to being released from the supervision of a federal judge and does not appear to have completely stomped out its problem with biased policing. (AP Photo/Jacques Billeaud, File) (Jacques Billeaud)