500 without power in Rankin Co. due to downed power poles

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - 500 connections are without power right now in Rankin County after two power poles fell down.
Areas along Spillway Road, Northshore Pkway, and Lakeshore Park are affected by the outage.
According to the Reservoir Police Chief, Perry Waggener, the two power poles are down on Parkway Road very close to Spillway Road.
Parkway Road between Spillway Road and Harbor View Road (Near River of Life Church) are not passable this morning.
Spillway Road remains open.
Traffic lights were out between Spillway and Northshore Parkway to Grants Ferry and Spillway. As of 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, all traffic signals have been restored except Spillway Rd. and Hugh Ward Blvd.
Entergy crews are on scene but Chief Waggener says it will be hours before the repair is complete.
We are working to get details on when this is expected to be fixed.
We will keep you updated on this developing story.
