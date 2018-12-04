Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown declaring for NFL Draft

OXFORD, MS (WLBT) - Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown is foregoing his senior season and declaring for the NFL Draft.
Brown thanked fans in his announcement Tuesday on Twitter saying that Ole Miss is a special place that turned him into a man.
Brown is a projected top receiver in the 2019 NFL draft. He finished the 2018 season with 75 receptions, 1,252 yards, and 11 touchdowns in 11 games.
In three years in Oxford, Brown played in 35 games and had 185 receptions for 2,923 yards and 19 touchdowns.
2018 was also Brown’s second-consecutive year ranked as a first-team All-SEC.
Brown’s 2,923 yards place him at No.1 All-time in Ole Miss history and per OleMissSports.com he is the only player in Ole Miss history to 1000+ yards and his 114.5 receiving yards per game ranks him No.1 in the SEC and No.4 in the nation.
The 2019 NFL Draft Thursday, April 25.
