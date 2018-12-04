Mississippi Fair Housing experts discuss survey, affordable housing

Housing experts discuss low income housing, neighborhood demographics and affordable housing.
December 3, 2018

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi’s 2018 Fair Housing Survey is still underway and the city and state are encouraging residents to take part.

Monday night, members of Jackson’s Department of Planning and Development and representatives from Mississippi’s Home Corporation reviewed statistical data collected from the survey so far.

The U.S. Department of Federal Housing and Urban Development requires states that received federal housing or community development funds to complete the Fair Housing Survey.

