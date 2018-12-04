Mail delivery, retail service suspended Wednesday for mourning of late president Bush

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - According to their website, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail delivery and retail service on Wednesday, December 5.
President Trump has declared the day as a national day of mourning, calling on Americans to remember the contributions of former President George H.W. Bush, who passed late Friday night at the age of 94.
All post office locations will be closed and regular mail will not be delivered. Package delivery will be limited.
