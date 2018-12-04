Local cartoonist’s tribute to late president goes viral, gains attention of Bush family

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Editorial Cartoonist Marshall Ramsey again put pen to paper, paying tribute to former president George H.W. Bush. Soon after his cartoon was released, it went viral.
The Clarion Ledger cartoonists’ latest drawing depicts the war veteran getting off a plane and meeting his wife, Barbara, and daughter, Robin, at the Pearly Gates. The caption reads, “We waited for you.”
The 50-year-old completed the piece around midnight Saturday.
“Friday I’m asleep in my chair, like most boring people, and my wife comes in and shakes me and says, ‘Wake up, George Bush has passed away.’ And I was really sad. Number one, it says a lot when you think a 94-year-old has been taken too soon,” said Ramsey.
The political cartoonist and writer began the drawing months ago when Bush developed sepsis, but the former pilot and Commander-in-Chief soon rebounded.
Since 41′s death, Ramsey has been interviewed by CNN, CBS, The Washington Post, USA Today and many other media outlets.
In April, his cartoon of the former first lady’s death went viral and garnered responses from the Bush family.
“I’ve done two this year that have made a difference in peoples' lives,” added Ramsey. “It’s not anything great about what I did. It’s just the fact that cartoons did what they needed to do.”
Ramsey said the Bush family has already reached out to thank him, which he says means a lot.
This summer he received an envelope full of letters from various members of the family thanking him for the April drawing of Barbara and Robin.
