Jackson shelters opening if temps dip below freezing

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A number of shelters could be opening in the Jackson metro area if temperatures dip below freezing overnight.
Forecasts show the possibility of temperatures dipping to the low 30s and high 20s.
Below is a list of shelters opening if weather falls below freezing:
• Billy Brumfield’s House for Men, 1244 S Gallatin Street Jackson, MS 39201
• Matt’s House for Women and Children, 1100 W. Capitol Street Jackson, MS 39203
• Gateway Rescue Mission, 328 S Gallatin Street Jackson, MS 39203
• Salvation Army, 110 Presto Lane Jackson, MS 39206
• Opportunity Center, 845 W Amite Street Jackson, MS 39203
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.